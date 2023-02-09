Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opelika Police Department investigate thefts, shooting on Interstate 85

On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested individuals several in different...
On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested individuals several in different crimes.(Source: WTVM)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested indivudals in different crimes. Amongst those crimes, was an identity theft that occurred in the 1800 block of 1st Avenue. According to officials, there were shots fired into an occupied vehicle, which occurred on I-85 South between Exit 58 and Exit 57.

Around 5:30 pm the victim was traveling southbound on I-85 and began to merge into one lane, due to construction. The vehicle behind them swerved onto the shoulder and proceeded to pass the victim.

The suspect ended up striking the victim’s vehicle. Both vehicles continued traveling southbound, when the suspect fired an unknown weapon, which struck the victim’s fender. Afterwards the suspect exited the interstate, at Exit 57.

According to authorities, a theft of property occurred at 2664 Enterprise Drive, Newks. On February 8, Melvin Andrew Barnes, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for burglary, third degree. Ashley Denise Henderson, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a forged instrument,

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
Macon Faircloth, Raelynn Hornsby, and Domonick Pennington were arrested in connection to recent...
Troy University PD arrests 3 in auto burglary
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Capital murder suspect removes ankle monitor, and nobody noticed
Webster was found guilty by a Montgomery County Jury for the 2016 killing of a 15 year old boy.
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter

Latest News

The Rundown: Feb. 10th through 12th
The Rundown: Feb. 10th through 12th
The Rundown: events happening from Feb 10-12
The Rundown: You’re going to ‘love’ these events
ALEA: Man hit while pushing disabled vehicle off roadway dies
Despite recent devastation across Dallas County, particularly Selma, former Alabama State Sen....
‘Blood Sunday’ march still scheduled despite severe weather devastation
The crash happened in the area of Piedmont Drive in June 2022.
Family gets $2.7M settlement after man killed by exploding airbag