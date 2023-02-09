Advertise
Prattville man charged with attempted murder

Divonte Stallworth has been charged with manslaughter.
Divonte Stallworth has been charged with manslaughter.(Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged Divonte Stallworth, 29, of Prattville, with attempted murder.

According to court documents, the shooting happened on Jan. 27th, around 12:40 p.m., near Marlow Drive. Stallworth reportedly shot the victim at least three times at close range.

Stallworth was taken into custody on Wednesday by a Marshals fugitive task force.

He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $60,000 bail.

