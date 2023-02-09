The Rundown: You’re going to ‘love’ these events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Valentine’s Day coming up Tuesday, we have a few events this weekend that are sure to tug at your heart strings.

Let’s start with Friday where it is truly A Night to Shine 2023. It is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. There will be dancing, karaoke food and more. It is happening at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club starting at 6 p.m.

Speaking of special events with special causes; the Montgomery Capital Rotary Club will be having their Hearts for Children: Valentines Gala on Saturday at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club starting at 6 p.m. There will be dinner, a photo booth, wine wall raffle and more.

Also happening this weekend the Prattauga Art Guild will host its “Art with a Heart” fundraiser. Local restaurants will donate soup and teams will compete for the Golden Bowl and Silver Ladle awards.

There will be puppy love in the air at Camp Bow Wow Montgomery as they will host their 3rd Annual Mutts Be Love Event & Adoption Pawty.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Feb. 10th:

Saturday, Feb. 11th:

Sunday, Feb. 12th:

