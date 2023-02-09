The Rundown: You’re going to ‘love’ these events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Valentine’s Day coming up Tuesday, we have a few events this weekend that are sure to tug at your heart strings.
Let’s start with Friday where it is truly A Night to Shine 2023. It is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. There will be dancing, karaoke food and more. It is happening at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club starting at 6 p.m.
Speaking of special events with special causes; the Montgomery Capital Rotary Club will be having their Hearts for Children: Valentines Gala on Saturday at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club starting at 6 p.m. There will be dinner, a photo booth, wine wall raffle and more.
Also happening this weekend the Prattauga Art Guild will host its “Art with a Heart” fundraiser. Local restaurants will donate soup and teams will compete for the Golden Bowl and Silver Ladle awards.
There will be puppy love in the air at Camp Bow Wow Montgomery as they will host their 3rd Annual Mutts Be Love Event & Adoption Pawty.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, Feb. 10th:
- Alumni Homecoming Celebration 2023- AUM
- Night to Shine 2023
- Montgomery Weekend to Remember
- Galentine’s Day Celebration - Eclectic
- Be Mine Barrel Bash
- 38th Annual Alabama Clay Conference
- Kowaliga Idol 15 Golden Ticket Night
- Mother Son Blue Jean Ball
Saturday, Feb. 11th:
- Sweethearts Day at the Montgomery Zoo
- A Celebration of Black History at the Alabama Archives
- Seedy Saturday by EAT South
- Hearts for Children Gala
- Bubblies + Besties
- Mutts Be Love Event & Adoption Pawty
- Broken Hearts Bash 3
- Montgomery Weekend to Remember
- Sweethearts Special (Heart of Dixie)
- Wreath Design Class
- Winter Wellness Fitness Series
- Valentine’s Wine Tasting
- Beginner’s Cricut Make & Take Class
- Be Mine Barrel Bash
- Chocolate Challenge - Autauga Prattville Public Library
- Art with a Heart
- Everyday People Art Show
- Valentine’s Booze & Brushes
- 38th Annual Alabama Clay Conference
- Charcuterie Board Classes
- 5th Annual Book it for Drake 5K & Fun Run
- The Game Goes Boom- Movie Trivia Game Show
- O Grows Farmers Market
- Daddy Daughter Date Night
- Second Saturday at Pioneer Park
- Rising Gardens Pop Up Produce Stand
- Stop the Violence Walk
- National Pygmy Hippo Day
Sunday, Feb. 12th:
- Montgomery Weekend to Remember
- Carole King: Home Again - Capri Theatre
- Sweetheart’s Dinner
- Be Mine Barrel Bash
