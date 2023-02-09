SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Representatives from the Small Business Administration were in Selma Wednesday to assess damages from last month’s tornado with federal and local officials.

During a press briefing, the SBA said they plan to help individuals and businesses who have been denied assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

At least 70 representatives will be stationed at Gospel Tabernacle Church of God and Edmundite Missions to assist disaster survivors, whether they took a physical or financial hit from the storm.

Eligible borrowers will receive low-interest loans.

Businesses like The Coffee Shoppe in downtown Selma have seen a economic loss as their customers are hurting from their personal losses.

“There has definitely been a decline in business,” said coffee shop’s owner, Jackie Smith.

Smith said her business took a loss in inventory due to power outages for a long period of time after the storm, but she plans to seek resources to stay afloat.

“I’m researching all the time, doing a lot of reading, trying to find information not only that’s relevant to me, but to my fellow businesspeople,” Smith said.

She said other local businesses should not be discouraged from the loss, but find ways to recover by seeking opportunities and applying to see if they are eligible for assistance.

