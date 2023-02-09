Advertise
Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs

A new scholarship opportunity will provide 30 Montgomery children the chance to participate in attending a summer camp.
A new scholarship opportunity will provide 30 Montgomery children the chance to participate in attending a summer camp.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide 30 Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp.

The Central Alabama Community Foundation introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would previously be ineligible to attend a summer camp.

“This program will help middle-class families provide summer activities for their children. This is an excellent idea to meet a specific need that, to my knowledge, has never been met,” says District 3 County Commissioner Ronda Walker.

To qualify, a family must live in Montgomery County, have a combined family income between $50,000 and $100,000, and each child must be between the ages of six and 12. A family can receive funding for up to three children, at $300 per child.

All participants are selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Those chosen will be able to select a camp at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Montgomery Zoo, or the YMCA.

Applications will be available online at cacfinfo.org.

