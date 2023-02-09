Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Shelter dog with one ear takes ear off his favorite stuffed toy to ‘match’ him

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Wake County shared photos of Bruno last...
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Wake County shared photos of Bruno last week after a staff member saw that he had torn the same ear he’s missing from his favorite stuffed toy.(SPCA of Wake County/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A one-eared shelter dog in North Carolina became famous on social media after biting the ear off his stuffed toy to “match” him.

Now Bruno has a new dad and a forever home.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Wake County shared photos of Bruno last week after a staff member saw that he had torn the same ear he’s missing from his favorite stuffed toy.

“The staff member who found this couldn’t believe it, so she took these photos to show the rest of our team,” SPCA of Wake County wrote on Facebook.

In an update Monday, the shelter shared a photo of Bruno with his new dad and a video of him...
In an update Monday, the shelter shared a photo of Bruno with his new dad and a video of him leaving with his stuffed pal.(SPCA of Wake County/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

“Bruno used to live chained up outside, and his ear was torn off when another dog attacked him and he couldn’t run away. But Bruno knows there’s nothing wrong with him, and now he has a best friend just like him to prove it,” the shelter said.

In an update Monday, the shelter shared a photo of Bruno with his new dad and a video of him leaving with his stuffed pal.

“Bruno’s adopter loves him just the way he is and promised to show Bruno nothing but unconditional love for the rest of his life,” the shelter said. “Of course, his matching stuffie HAS to go with him so they can be buds forever.”

The SPCA said Bruno has heartworm disease from living outdoors, but he will be able to have his full course of treatment over the next few months thanks to donations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
Macon Faircloth, Raelynn Hornsby, and Domonick Pennington were arrested in connection to recent...
Troy University PD arrests 3 in auto burglary
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Capital murder suspect removes ankle monitor, and nobody noticed
Webster was found guilty by a Montgomery County Jury for the 2016 killing of a 15 year old boy.
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
LIVE: Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida
Despite recent devastation across Dallas County, particularly Selma, former Alabama State Sen....
‘Blood Sunday’ march still scheduled despite severe weather devastation
This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.
Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prays before the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Super Bowl ads will tout Jesus ‘gets us’ to the masses
Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.
Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say