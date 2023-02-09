Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sheriff: Man, 76, fatally shot at dog sale turned robbery

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Rigby, Nevin Smith, Ty Wilson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say a 76-year-old man is dead after he was shot while trying to sell a French bulldog at a KFC restaurant.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog. The transaction took place Monday night in the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville.

Simon says the suspects took the dog’s leash from Ray and shot at him and another 77-year-old during the incident. Ray was struck by the gunfire, and the dog he hoped to sell was stolen by the suspects, WIS reports.

Ray was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his wounds. His friends say Ray previously survived the Vietnam War, open heart surgery and cancer.

Deputies hope surveillance video helps them track down the suspects.

“Show your face. Turn yourself in. Save our dogs. Please. Just do the right thing,” said Ray’s daughter, Karen Hanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
A kindergarten class in Prattville has a big goal in mind for Valentine’s Day and they could...
Alabama kindergarten class seeks Valentine’s Day cards
Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha has spent the last six months deployed overseas in Kuwait.
Montgomery students get surprise visit from military mom
Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.
Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Capital murder suspect removes ankle monitor, and nobody noticed

Latest News

The SBA will hand out low interest rates to eligible individuals and businesses needing...
SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado
Generic railroad crossing.
‘Caught in the crossfire’: Montgomery family seeks answers in 2018 murder
People should always lock their car door and bring any valuables inside.
CrimeStoppers urging caution after multiple car burglaries in Montgomery
SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado
SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado