Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Shooting outside NYC school wounds 2 students, guard

Authorities said gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about...
Authorities said gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about 2 p.m.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A shooting outside a New York City high school Wednesday injured two students and a school security guard, city police said.

Gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about 2 p.m. around dismissal time during a large fight, authorities said.

Police said the three victims’ injuries were not life-threatening. Two students — a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy — were both shot in their legs and the 37-year-old security guard suffered a bullet graze wound to his neck, officials said. All three were taken to local hospitals.

No arrests have been announced. Police said it was not immediately clear if the three victims were intended targets of the lone shooter, who ran from the scene.

It was the second shooting outside the school in three months, police said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg about a block from the school on Dec. 8 and a 15-year-old boy was arrested, the New York Daily News reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
A kindergarten class in Prattville has a big goal in mind for Valentine’s Day and they could...
Alabama kindergarten class seeks Valentine’s Day cards
Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.
Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident
Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha has spent the last six months deployed overseas in Kuwait.
Montgomery students get surprise visit from military mom
AL sample driver license for an adult
Alabamians can now add emergency contacts to driver’s license

Latest News

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page...
Damar Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award
Deported veterans Mauricio Hernandez Mata, center right, and Leonel Contreras embrace after...
2 US Army veterans deported to Mexico sworn in as US citizens
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center for the annual Give from the...
Blood donors discuss its importance ahead of Give from the Heart blood drive