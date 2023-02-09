Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach police cars
Panama City Beach police cars(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year.

A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.

Alcohol sales are cut off at 2 a.m. during March.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said last year was their loudest. There was also a riot that led to charges filed.

Here are the suspects with warrants issued from the WSFA viewing area.

The Panama City Beach Police Department has issued warrant for these individuals from central...
The Panama City Beach Police Department has issued warrant for these individuals from central Alabama.(Source: Panama City Beach Police Department)

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
Webster was found guilty by a Montgomery County Jury for the 2016 killing of a 15 year old boy.
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Macon Faircloth, Raelynn Hornsby, and Domonick Pennington were arrested in connection to recent...
Troy University PD arrests 3 in auto burglary

Latest News

Montgomery family awaits news of missing relatives after deadly Turkey earthquake.
Alabama family struggles to reach loved ones in Turkey’s massive earthquake
[File photo] The historic Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma is now officially on the National...
Historic Selma church awarded $750,000 grant
Welcomes Star Academy
Francis Marion School welcomes new educational program to 7th and 8th graders
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Biden amends Alabama Disaster Declaration