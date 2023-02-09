Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

(WBTV Graphic)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and one count of second-degree arson. Both incidents happened during the early morning hours of July 14, 2020.

The DA’s office said Anderson drove from Cullman to a house on Park Boulevard in Montgomery where she suspected her then-wife might be staying with relatives. She reportedly attempted to set the residence ablaze by throwing a bottle of flammable liquid at the home while the family was sleeping inside — but it did not catch on fire.

Officials said Anderson then went to a home on Lauderdale Street owned by another member of her wife’s family. That’s where authorities said she set a fire in the carport that spread and completely engulfed the home. No one was inside of the residence at the time of the fire.

“Jameelah Anderson was purely vindictive. She allowed blind rage to take the place of common sense,” said District Attorney Daryl Bailey. “It’s no surprise that when presented with all the facts and evidence, it took the jury less than an hour to find her guilty of arson. She destroyed a hard-working citizen’s home and could have potentially killed several innocent people. As such, my office will ask that she receive the maximum sentence allowed.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
A kindergarten class in Prattville has a big goal in mind for Valentine’s Day and they could...
Alabama kindergarten class seeks Valentine’s Day cards
Montgomery police have charged a man with manslaughter after an incident Sunday.
Man charged with manslaughter in Montgomery incident
Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha has spent the last six months deployed overseas in Kuwait.
Montgomery students get surprise visit from military mom
AL sample driver license for an adult
Alabamians can now add emergency contacts to driver’s license

Latest News

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center for the annual Give from the...
Blood donors discuss its importance ahead of Give from the Heart blood drive
ASU Board of Trustees extended the contract of President Quinton Ross Jr.
ASU Board extends Quinton Ross Jr.
Selma schools are looking to get back on track after the tornado that devastated the town in...
Selma schools getting back on track after tornado
An anonymous donor has donated $100,000 to the Montgomery Public Schools STEM program.
MPS STEM programs receive $100,000 donation