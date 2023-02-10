Auto supplier bringing first US site, 170 jobs to Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A major South Korean automotive supplier has selected Tuskegee for its first factory in the United States, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday.



The Samkee Corp. facility will serve as a Tier 1 supplier to the Hyundai Motor Company, becoming Tuskegee’s first auto parts supplier. Samkee makes high-pressure die-cast aluminum components, including parts for engines, transmissions and electric vehicles, along with alloys. The company currently has factories in South Korea and China, according to officials.



The plant will be located in the Tuskegee Commerce Park, which is near Interstate 85 at exit 38.



“Alabama’s auto industry is filled with world-class manufacturing companies from around the world, and Samkee will fit right in with that group,” said Governor Ivey. “We’re proud that the company selected Alabama for its first U.S. production center and look forward to seeing it grow and thrive in the coming years.”



The estimated $128 million project is expected to bring 170 jobs with an average pay of just over $20 per hour, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

”Today’s announcement is another major step in Tuskegee’s progression as a city,” said Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood. “Samkee will be a great community partner for years to come and an example of how Tuskegee is open for business in the 21st Century marketplace. We appreciate Samkee’s partnership with us and will strive to succeed and grow together.”

Officials say this project has been in the works for more than a year. It’s expected to provide a major economic boost to the Macon County area.



“Samkee is a worldwide leader in quality manufactured aluminum die cast products,” said CEO Chi Hwan Kim. “Our Tuskegee plant will allow our company to serve the North American market along with Hyundai’s market growth for both combustion engines and transmissions, as well as electric vehicle and battery parts.”



The company plans to begin production at the facility in 2024.

