Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

County leaders address plans for Montgomery Thrive initiative

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been two years since the Montgomery Thrive initiative started. The city and the county have been allotted a total of $85 million from the federal government to address issues that were either caused or exacerbated by COVID-19.

The city of Montgomery voted Tuesday to move forward with all projects for phase III.

The Montgomery County Commission voted to review each item in the omnibus package piece by piece and research how they want to vet the projects.

“We want to make sure that everybody has the same opportunity and that everybody is going by the same rules, same guidelines,” County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said, “We’re going to bet them out just like we do anything else in the city or the county.”

The third phase of projects in the initiative includes water and sewer, emergency services, homelessness and food insecurities, domestic violence and child abuse consortium, and upgrades to Kershaw YMCA, Garrett Coliseum and local athletic facilities.

Singleton mentioned the county is prioritizing water and sewer in the third phase of the initiative, saying there are at least 1,700 homes that do not have sewer, forcing them to rely on septic tanks.

“Some of the septic systems critically need to be repaired, and then all of these will be based on your income level,” Singleton said.

Commission Vice Chairman Isaiah Sankey said upgrades to sewer and water should be the top priority, as poor conditions exacerbate preexisting health conditions of community members.

The county is also prioritizing emergency services, hoping to ease the stress of city ambulance services.

Both the city and the county have until 2024 to allocate funds and until 2026 to disburse them.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Webster was found guilty by a Montgomery County Jury for the 2016 killing of a 15 year old boy.
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
Macon Faircloth, Raelynn Hornsby, and Domonick Pennington were arrested in connection to recent...
Troy University PD arrests 3 in auto burglary

Latest News

Food for Thought 2/9
Food for Thought 2/9
Food for Thought 2/9
Rodney McQueen was convicted of two counts of capital murder for the killing of Mary Lou Gedel.
Man gets 2 life sentences in 2017 murder of 92-year-old Montgomery woman
Officials say the conference is about building further trust and transparency in medical world.
Health leaders in Tuskegee to discuss medical research transparency