County leaders address plans for Montgomery Thrive initiative

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been two years since the Montgomery Thrive initiative started. The city and the county have been allotted a total of $85 million from the federal government to address issues that were either caused or exacerbated by COVID-19.

The city of Montgomery voted Tuesday to move forward with all projects for phase III.

The Montgomery County Commission voted to review each item in the omnibus package piece by piece and research how they want to vet the projects.

“We want to make sure that everybody has the same opportunity and that everybody is going by the same rules, same guidelines,” County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said, “We’re going to bet them out just like we do anything else in the city or the county.”

The third phase of projects in the initiative includes water and sewer, emergency services, homelessness and food insecurities, domestic violence and child abuse consortium, and upgrades to Kershaw YMCA, Garrett Coliseum and local athletic facilities.

Singleton mentioned the county is prioritizing water and sewer in the third phase of the initiative, saying there are at least 1,700 homes that do not have sewer, forcing them to rely on septic tanks.

“Some of the septic systems critically need to be repaired, and then all of these will be based on your income level,” Singleton said.

Commission Vice Chairman Isaiah Sankey said upgrades to sewer and water should be the top priority, as poor conditions exacerbate preexisting health conditions of community members.

The county is also prioritizing emergency services, hoping to ease the stress of city ambulance services.

Both the city and the county have until 2024 to allocate funds and until 2026 to disburse them.

