FEMA to permanently close Autauga County Disaster Recovery Center

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The FEMA-state Disaster Recovery Center in Autauga County is set to permanently close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration continue to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance.

The centers provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

While the Autauga County center is closing, other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday with no appointment necessary to be seen.

Those centers include:

Dallas County

Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community Center

1428 Broad St.

Selma, AL 36701

Dallas County

Felix Heights Community Center

405 Medical Center Pkwy.

Selma, AL 36701

Greene County

Robert H. Young Community Center

720 Greensboro St.

Eutaw, AL 35462

Sumter County

Emelle City Hall

123 Dailey Ave.

Emelle, AL 35462

Tallapoosa County

Betty Carol Graham Technology Center, Room 202

at Central Alabama Community College

1675 Cherokee Road

Alexander City, AL 35010

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

