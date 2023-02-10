Advertise
Food for Thought 2/9

By Mark Bullock
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES

ESTABLISHMENTADDRESSSCORE
The Tipping Point5015 Hampstead High St.99
Runway 284445 Selma Hwy. (Montgomery Airport)99
Hamburger King South22150 Troy Hwy. (Pine Level)99
Arby’s2796 East Blvd.99
Chick-Fil-A2682 East Blvd.99
Jimmy Johns130 Commerce St.99

LOW SCORES

RESTAURANTADDRESSHEALTH CODE VIOLATIONSSCORE
Sleep Inn & Suites10150 Chantilly Pkwy.Eggs/sausage at improper holding temperature; establishment did not have dish sanitizing solution76
Saffron8868 Minnie Brown Rd.Watermelon on the buffet at improper temperature79
Bojangles’9066 Eastchase Pkwy.Sausage/chicken at improper holding temperature; hand sinks did not have hot water80
Quick Serve4101 Troy Hwy.Food in cooler not properly dated; no soap at restroom sinks80

