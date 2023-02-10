Food for Thought 2/9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

HIGH SCORES

ESTABLISHMENT ADDRESS SCORE The Tipping Point 5015 Hampstead High St. 99 Runway 28 4445 Selma Hwy. (Montgomery Airport) 99 Hamburger King South 22150 Troy Hwy. (Pine Level) 99 Arby’s 2796 East Blvd. 99 Chick-Fil-A 2682 East Blvd. 99 Jimmy Johns 130 Commerce St. 99

LOW SCORES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS HEALTH CODE VIOLATIONS SCORE Sleep Inn & Suites 10150 Chantilly Pkwy. Eggs/sausage at improper holding temperature; establishment did not have dish sanitizing solution 76 Saffron 8868 Minnie Brown Rd. Watermelon on the buffet at improper temperature 79 Bojangles’ 9066 Eastchase Pkwy. Sausage/chicken at improper holding temperature; hand sinks did not have hot water 80 Quick Serve 4101 Troy Hwy. Food in cooler not properly dated; no soap at restroom sinks 80

