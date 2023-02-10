Advertise
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

Fred Sippial died Sunday at the age of 76.
Fred Sippial died Sunday at the age of 76.(Source: E.G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died.

Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5.

Both of his businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix has a second location in west Montgomery.

File photo: A Tuskegee Ready-Mix cement truck sits on a CSX trailer.
File photo: A Tuskegee Ready-Mix cement truck sits on a CSX trailer.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Sippial also previously served as president of the Tuskegee Area Chamber of Commerce.

His funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that contributions be made to a book scholarship that will be set up in Sippial’s name in the School of Architecture and Construction Science at Tuskegee University, where he was a graduate.

Sippial is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and other relatives. He was 76 years old.

