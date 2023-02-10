Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died.

Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5.

Both of his businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix has a second location in west Montgomery.

File photo: A Tuskegee Ready-Mix cement truck sits on a CSX trailer. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Sippial also previously served as president of the Tuskegee Area Chamber of Commerce.

His funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that contributions be made to a book scholarship that will be set up in Sippial’s name in the School of Architecture and Construction Science at Tuskegee University, where he was a graduate.

Sippial is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and other relatives. He was 76 years old.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.