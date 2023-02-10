Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

New Threads Ministry helping kids smile all over the world

For more than a decade, New Threads Ministry in Troy has sewn clothes for kids all over the...
For more than a decade, New Threads Ministry in Troy has sewn clothes for kids all over the world.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - One stitch at a time, some ladies in Troy are making in difference for kids thousands of miles away. It’s called the New Threads Ministry at Southside Baptist Church in Troy.

“We have a talent and we should use it,” said Ann McWhorter.

“Most of us have sewed all our lives,” said Jean Fortune.

“I’ve always enjoyed sewing,” said Vicki Fannin. “This is just a way to spread God’s love.”

It started at a church member’s home back in 2010. Then, the ladies got their own sewing area at Southside Baptist Church. They admit sewing isn’t the only thing going on every Wednesday when they meet.

For more than a decade, New Threads Ministry in Troy has sewn clothes for kids all over the...
For more than a decade, New Threads Ministry in Troy has sewn clothes for kids all over the world.(WSFA)

“There is a lot of talking in this room,” said Fannin.

It really is art — from the heart. These dresses aren’t for their grandkids. They will go to less fortunate children, who they will probably never meet.

“We think about that and sometimes say a silent prayer for the person who will receive it,” said McWhorter.

“I just love making something and creating something, and thinking about these dresses going to a little girl,” said Fortune.

“This is a dress. It will go with the others to the Dominican Republic,” said Fannin.

For more than a decade, New Threads Ministry in Troy has sewn clothes for kids all over the...
For more than a decade, New Threads Ministry in Troy has sewn clothes for kids all over the world.(WSFA)

Most of the fabric is donated. The ladies meet every Wednesday to make dresses, shorts, backpacks, stuffed animals and jump ropes. This summer a missionary will hand deliver them to Central America. The smiles tell the story.

“It’s so thrilling to see the little girls and boys open up the things they received,” said Fortune.

“First, you attend to their physical needs and the things they need,” said Fannin. “Then, they are receptive to the teaching of the missionaries.”

For more than a decade, New Threads Ministry in Troy has sewn clothes for kids all over the...
For more than a decade, New Threads Ministry in Troy has sewn clothes for kids all over the world.(WSFA)

Troy and the Dominican Republican are a long way apart but now stitched together, thanks to some hard working ladies wanting to make in difference.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Divonte Stallworth has been charged with manslaughter.
Prattville man charged with attempted murder
People should always lock their car door and bring any valuables inside.
CrimeStoppers urging caution after multiple car burglaries in Montgomery
Webster was found guilty by a Montgomery County Jury for the 2016 killing of a 15 year old boy.
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
ALEA: Man hit while pushing disabled vehicle off roadway dies

Latest News

Alabama Department of Archives & History to hold ‘Celebration of Black History’ event
Alabama Department of Archives & History to hold ‘Celebration of Black History’ event
Alabama Department of Archives & History to hold ‘Celebration of Black History’ event
Alabama Department of Archives & History to hold ‘Celebration of Black History’ event
Black History Month: Hiztorical Vision Productions
Black History Month: Hiztorical Vision Productions
Ed Farm intern and ASU student working with younger students (middle and high school students)...
Ed Farm intern, ASU student works with younger students