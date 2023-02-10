Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson.

TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed.

The airport has deployed backup generators as a result of the outage.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.