Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson.

TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed.

The airport has deployed backup generators as a result of the outage.

