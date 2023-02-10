Power restored at Montgomery Regional Airport after ‘isolated’ outage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Electricity has been restored after an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson.

The airport deployed backup generators while working through the blackout.

TSA continued operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remained open and operating normally during the outage, the spokesperson confirmed.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

