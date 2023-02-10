Advertise
Scattered rain today, but more widespread wet weather expected Saturday

Not everyone see showers on Friday; when rain returns tomorrow, temperatures will also be dropping
First Alert 12: Showers, few storms possible tonight. Tracking more wet weather to end the week & start the weekend.
By Amanda Curran
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The boundary that brought us early Thursday morning rain and rumbles is still controlling our weather today... that front has stalled out, allowing for more scattered showers to form Friday. It doesn’t rain all day, and it won’t rain on everyone, but there will be periods throughout the morning and afternoon where we are tracking scattered showers on radar.

If you are not contending with rain, expect mainly cloudy conditions and seasonal temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s.

With every new forecast model run, Saturday continues to look wetter and wetter. We are giving you a First Alert heads up so you can make weekend plans... as a deepening low pressure forms in the northern Gulf it will pull moisture across Alabama and keep rain chances elevated for the first half of the weekend.

Coverage of rain Saturday is more numerous to widespread, and it’s chilly! As the low pressure builds, temperatures will drop, with conditions in 40s and 50s and lows dipping near freezing later in the evening.

Temperatures will be key on Saturday. As of right now, it’s a cold rain for central and south Alabama, but if temperatures continue to quickly plummet, we could see a quick burst of winter precipitation for spots. There is still a lot of questions with this system, something we will continue to watch with each updated forecast model run.

We finally dry things out Sunday and the sky becomes sunny once again! Temperatures in the 50s are expected and overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Next week starts dry, but we are warming up once again ahead of our next chance for showers and storms.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild as we warm back on either side of 70°... another cold front looks to swing across Alabama as we approach midweek next week. We will alert you to the potential for storms, but continue to work out forecast details on both timing and intensity.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

