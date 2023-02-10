Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

State superintendent addresses concerns after guns found at multiple schools

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - School safety is a priority for parents and educators. In the last week guns have been found on at least two school campuses in our area. One of those guns was discovered at an Autauga County School. Now, the system has taken steps to increase school safety.

Just this week in Russell County the sheriff’s office says a student brought a handgun to a middle school. Authorities confirm a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged.

Last week in Autauga County officials uncovered a gun at Prattville Junior High.

Following the incident, the school board approved a new clear bag policy for Prattville Junior High and Prattville High School students.

“There have been a lot of safety concerns with kids bringing things that are against policy.” said Kim Crockett, Autauga County school board District 2 representative.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had two or three situations around the state this year where students have brought guns to school,” said state Superintendent Eric Mackey

Mackey says when it comes to safety plans there is not one state protocol it varies from school to school, but his office is there to offer support.

“Specifics of that each school is different. The entryways are different. Their processes and procedures are different,” said Mackey.

Mackey says while schools are working to keep students safe parents also have to do their part.

“We need parents to be partners and keep guns out of the hands of children and keep them out of our schools,” said Mackey.

”I would encourage parents to talk to children about what is acceptable behavior in a classroom setting and what is not,” said Crockett.

Mackey applauds Autauga County Schools quick response to the situation. On Feb. 21, the Autauga County School Board will officially announce when the clear bag policy will go into effect.

The school board chairman says they are also looking into ways of getting metal detectors into schools. They say they don’t have the funding right now.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Lee-Scott Academy is on lockdown for a reported armed subject in the area.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Webster was found guilty by a Montgomery County Jury for the 2016 killing of a 15 year old boy.
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
Macon Faircloth, Raelynn Hornsby, and Domonick Pennington were arrested in connection to recent...
Troy University PD arrests 3 in auto burglary

Latest News

A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a...
Scholarships to provide middle class families access to summer programs
'Bloody Sunday' march still scheduled as planned.
'Bloody Sunday' march still scheduled as planned
Governor Kay Ivey announced that Alabama exports surged to over $25.5 billion in 2022.
Alabama exports surged to over $25.5 billion in 2022
State Superintendent addresses concerns after guns found on campuses.
State Superintendent addresses concerns after guns found on campuses