Two Chilton County High School students rescue man from house fire

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two high school students in Chilton County, who are also stepbrothers, saved a man from a house fire.

On their way to school James Phillips and Colton Sanders noticed smoke coming from a home and instead of just calling 911 and driving off they went to go see if anyone needed help.

“We parked right here and jumped out of the truck, and we took off running up to the front porch and as we got up to the front porch, he was trying to come out the back,” Phillips said.

An older man was living in the home at the time of the fire and, luckily, James and Colton were there just in time to help him get out.

“I was just glad to know that we weren’t too late,” Phillips said.

Relieved is a word the two young men use to describe what they were feeling in that moment.

“We did it because we were hoping that if one of our family members or one of us were in that situation, someone would stop to help us like we did him,” Phillips said.

They then called 911 and alerted them to the fire and informed them about the man they saved, asking to send EMS support just in case.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said, “those two young men deserve some recognition.”

Sheriff Shearon said when he heard about James and Colton’s heroism it put a big smile on his face.

“To know that society still has good people coming along after us to do the right thing,” Shearon said.

Sheriff Shearon said he is working on a way to recognize both young men.

