Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case

Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night, according to jail records.
Mia Creech booking photo
Mia Creech booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A second suspect is charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead along a Dothan street last year.

Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night on one count of Felony Murder in the November death of Samuel Gray. His body was found lying along Miles Lane in Dothan on November 9.

Kevone Devontay Smith, her co-defendant who turned himself in several weeks ago, is charged with Capital Murder but Dothan police, in a statement, do not explain the reason for different charges.

Creech, who posted bond, is also charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Criminal Mischief in cases unrelated to the murder charge.

Beside Capital Murder, Smith is charged with two counts of Intimidating a Witness and is also on bond.

He has a preliminary hearing next month while Creech’s first court appearance is pending.

Police have not disclosed a motive.

