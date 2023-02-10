Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A second suspect is charged with murder in the shooting of a man found dead along a Dothan street last year.

Mia Aaliyah Creech, 24, was booked into the Dothan City Jail about 8:30 Thursday night on one count of Felony Murder in the November death of Samuel Gray. His body was found lying along Miles Lane in Dothan on November 9.

Kevone Devontay Smith, her co-defendant who turned himself in several weeks ago, is charged with Capital Murder but Dothan police, in a statement, do not explain the reason for different charges.

Creech, who posted bond, is also charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Criminal Mischief in cases unrelated to the murder charge.

Beside Capital Murder, Smith is charged with two counts of Intimidating a Witness and is also on bond.

He has a preliminary hearing next month while Creech’s first court appearance is pending.

Police have not disclosed a motive.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.