Clanton to celebrate World Series Champion Clay Carroll

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Clanton, along with the Chilton County Chamber of Commerce, is honoring baseball legend and Clanton native Clay Carroll on Feb. 16.

Carroll was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame. Now he will have a road named after him.

Carroll played baseball at Chilton County High School before heading to the majors in 1964. He led CCHS to consecutive county championships. In 1960 he was selected to play in the East-West Classic in Birmingham. This was when a scout by the name of Dixie Carter took notice of Carroll. Carter offered Carroll a $1,000 signing bonus to play for the Milwaukee Braves, and the rest is history.

Carroll made his major league debut with the Milwaukee Braves on Sept. 2, 1964, against the St. Louis Cardinals. Carroll pitched two innings allowing only one hit. When the team moved to Atlanta, Carroll moved back down south as well. He spent five seasons with the Braves organization before heading to Cincinnati to pitch for the Reds.

In 1975 he reached the pinnacle of Major League Baseball when he pitched at Fenway Park in game seven of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox. Carroll pitched in two innings, allowing no hits. Carroll was the winning pitcher, and the Reds won the World Series 4-3.

On Thursday, a road in Clanton will be renamed Clay Carroll Parkway. The road is next to Clanton City Park, and the dedication ceremony starts at 3:30 p.m.

Following the street dedication at 4:30 p.m. Carroll will throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the Chilton County High School baseball game.

A public meet and greet reception at the Clanton City Hall Council Chambers will take place at 5:30 p.m. to close out a day of celebration.

