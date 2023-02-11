Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dallas County crash claims Valley Grande man’s life

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Dallas County has claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande.

According to ALEA, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by a 53-year-old woman.

The crash occurred on Dallas County 83 near Dallas County 84, in Dallas County.

Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver was injured and transported to Vaughn Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Laqueta Savage says just after midnight Thursday she heard noises outside her home and decided...
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
Mary Lou Gedel, a well-known and active member of the local senior community, was murdered in...
Man who murdered 92-year-old Montgomery woman gets 2 life sentences
Fred Sippial died Sunday at the age of 76.
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in Pike County crash.
HIM now has a new home in Hayneville to help people find their purpose in life
Hope Inspired Ministries expands into Lowndes County
Highlights from the AISA AAA High School Basketball Finals
AISA AAA High School Basketball Finals
HIM is partnering with Lowndes County Public Schools to help students get into the workforce...
Hope Inspired Ministries expands into Lowndes County