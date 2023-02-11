First Alert: Remaining cool, wet and breezy tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The wet, cool and breezy conditions we have been dealing with all Saturday will remain in place this evening and through tonight. This is all thanks to a low pressure system that is moving across Alabama.

Winds tonight could gust as high as 35 mph as the low pressure works its way through the area. As the storm system retreats to the northeast overnight, rain will taper off, winds will diminish and clouds will start to thin.

Clouds will gradually break as we move through the day Sunday. We will dry out and remain on the chilly side as we end the weekend, with afternoon highs only warming into the 50s and overnight lows hovering in the 30s.

Dry conditions remain in place Monday, Monday night, and most of the day Tuesday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny to start the week with warming temperatures. Monday will climb into the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s, by Tuesday highs will be on either side of 70 degrees.

This warm up is ahead of our next storm system that looks to arrive mid-to-late week ahead. A FIRST ALERT that this system bears watching, as a strong cold front arrives Thursday that brings the potential for strong to severe storms.

Ahead of the front Thursday, we will see showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday night and into the day Wednesday. Both overnight lows and afternoon highs will climb ahead of the front. Both Wednesday and Thursday will heat up into the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

While we are days out from this storm system we wanted to give a FIRST ALERT , for the potential of hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes on Thursday. It is too early to get into specific timing details, as timing will be adjusted with each new forecast model run.

As of this typing, rain does look to linger through the early morning hours Friday, before we dry out and cool down a lot as we end the week and move into next weekend.

Highs Friday and Saturday will drop into the 50s with overnight lows back into the 30s and 40s.

