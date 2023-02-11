Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Tracking a wet, cool, and breezy Saturday

A low pressure system will keep rain in the forecast through the day today, along with breezy winds and cool conditions.
First Alert 12: Plans for your Saturday? Here is quick look at the First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
By Nick Gunter and Amanda Curran
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Upper Level Low pressure system will spin across Central and South Alabama today. That system will keep widespread rain covering most of the region today. If you are not seeing rain, you can expect cloudy and cool conditions. Winds will also become quite breezy this afternoon, all thanks to that low pressure spinning overhead.

Temperatures will be dropping thanks to the low pressure, giving us a cool day today and a chilly night tonight. There could be enough moisture in place, and rapidly cooling temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere, to see the rain change over to wet snowflakes during the overnight timeframe, the likelihood of that occurring will be for locations in Northeast Alabama. For us locally, it will be just a cold rain.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

The wet weather system will depart the area to the northeast overnight and through the early morning hours on Sunday, taking the rain with it. Expect drying out conditions on Sunday, with skies becoming sunny through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be chilly, in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

Dry conditions remain in place Monday, Monday Night, along with the daytime hours Tuesday. Highs to start the week will be in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 30s.

Clouds build and rain returns by Tuesday night, with isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two lingering through the day Wednesday. Temperatures will also be warming, lows Tuesday will be in the 50s with highs Wednesday afternoon in the 70s.

That warm-up is leading up to our next cold front that will move into the area on Thursday. That front does look too pack a punch, so a FIRST ALERT for strong to potentially severe storms Thursday.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Highs ahead of the front Thursday will be well into the 70s, the clash between warm and cold will provide the set-up for a strong storm potential. Right now, gusty winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible with this system on Thursday. Something we will watch closely and adjust the forecast as needed the closer we get to the storm threat late week.

Behind the front, we do look to dry out and cool down as we move through the day on Friday and into the start of next weekend. Highs Friday will only be in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Laqueta Savage says just after midnight Thursday she heard noises outside her home and decided...
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
Mary Lou Gedel, a well-known and active member of the local senior community, was murdered in...
Man who murdered 92-year-old Montgomery woman gets 2 life sentences
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
Fred Sippial died Sunday at the age of 76.
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

Latest News

Plans for your Saturday? Here is quick look at the First Alert Forecast to help you plan your...
Plans for your Saturday? Here is quick look at the First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
Wet weather remains in the forecast for the start of the weekend.
Wet weather remains in the forecast for the start of the weekend.
More rain is expected, but when does the sunshine return? Amanda is looking ahead to brighter...
More rain is expected, but when does the sunshine return?
...Amanda has an hour-by-hour look at your Friday-Sunday forecast!
We are not done with the wet weather just yet...