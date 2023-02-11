First Alert: Tracking a wet, cool, and breezy Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Upper Level Low pressure system will spin across Central and South Alabama today. That system will keep widespread rain covering most of the region today. If you are not seeing rain, you can expect cloudy and cool conditions. Winds will also become quite breezy this afternoon, all thanks to that low pressure spinning overhead.

Temperatures will be dropping thanks to the low pressure, giving us a cool day today and a chilly night tonight. There could be enough moisture in place, and rapidly cooling temperatures in the upper levels of the atmosphere, to see the rain change over to wet snowflakes during the overnight timeframe, the likelihood of that occurring will be for locations in Northeast Alabama. For us locally, it will be just a cold rain.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The wet weather system will depart the area to the northeast overnight and through the early morning hours on Sunday, taking the rain with it. Expect drying out conditions on Sunday, with skies becoming sunny through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be chilly, in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

Dry conditions remain in place Monday, Monday Night, along with the daytime hours Tuesday. Highs to start the week will be in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 30s.

Clouds build and rain returns by Tuesday night, with isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two lingering through the day Wednesday. Temperatures will also be warming, lows Tuesday will be in the 50s with highs Wednesday afternoon in the 70s.

That warm-up is leading up to our next cold front that will move into the area on Thursday. That front does look too pack a punch, so a FIRST ALERT for strong to potentially severe storms Thursday.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Highs ahead of the front Thursday will be well into the 70s, the clash between warm and cold will provide the set-up for a strong storm potential. Right now, gusty winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible with this system on Thursday. Something we will watch closely and adjust the forecast as needed the closer we get to the storm threat late week.

Behind the front, we do look to dry out and cool down as we move through the day on Friday and into the start of next weekend. Highs Friday will only be in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.