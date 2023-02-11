Hope Inspired Ministries expands into Lowndes County

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A faith-based nonprofit has a new home in Lowndes County.

Hope Inspired Ministries received a grant from Delta Regional Authority to teach high school seniors at Lowndes County Public Schools workforce skills they can use after high school.

Lowndes County is home to one of the state’s highest unemployment rates.

“There’s a lot of poverty there, and we want to change that,” Director John Bowman said, “the only way you’re going to do that is through one life at a time.”

Bowman added the nonprofit normally targets people in their mid-thirties to mid-fifties who are trying to find “a purpose in life,” but he believes he can also help the youth become self-sufficient adults.

“We’re able to continue to drive them to that internship, which will turn into a job, and then continue that until they can get a couple of paychecks,” Bowman said, “we teach them how to budget during the program so that they can get their own transportation.”

Bowman mentioned the program had had success in the past by helping students join the workforce after high school, saying that one alumnus now works as a truck driver for Dollar General.

“That’s the power of changing one person because you have the impact to change an entire generation and entire culture,” he said, “In this case, an entire county.”

Anyone who wishes to enroll at the Hayneville Campus of Hope Inspired Ministries can call (334)-548-HOPE (4673).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.