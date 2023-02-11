‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home.

Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.

“He was in my truck, rummaging through my truck. He was looking down as though he was trying to hotwire the car, trying to steal the car,” said Laqueta Savage, Montgomery resident.

Savage says she couldn’t do anything else but scream for help. Savage says if it was not for her son’s quick actions to subdue the man until police arrived, things could have turned out a lot differently.

“I’m pretty sure I would be dead. He was aggressive, truly aggressive until my kids stepped out that door. He had a homemade hatchet and already in the stride of getting ready to use it,” said Savage.

Montgomery Police arrested and charged Robert James Wells Sr. with robbery. Wells has a long list of previous charges, from burglary to domestic violence. According to court documents, wells was released from jail on February 6th. He had been locked up and accused of violating a domestic violence protection order. Savage feels like the system failed her.

“I understand that there’s certain things that law and how law work. But how many times can he get arrested,” said Savage.

Savage says she wants to see more work done by leaders to protect the community better. She encourages other residents to always pay attention to their surroundings, be vigilant, talk to their neighbors, and, if you see something, say something.

Wells is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

