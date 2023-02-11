Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home.

Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.

“He was in my truck, rummaging through my truck. He was looking down as though he was trying to hotwire the car, trying to steal the car,” said Laqueta Savage, Montgomery resident.

Savage says she couldn’t do anything else but scream for help. Savage says if it was not for her son’s quick actions to subdue the man until police arrived, things could have turned out a lot differently.

“I’m pretty sure I would be dead. He was aggressive, truly aggressive until my kids stepped out that door. He had a homemade hatchet and already in the stride of getting ready to use it,” said Savage.

Montgomery Police arrested and charged Robert James Wells Sr. with robbery. Wells has a long list of previous charges, from burglary to domestic violence. According to court documents, wells was released from jail on February 6th. He had been locked up and accused of violating a domestic violence protection order. Savage feels like the system failed her.

“I understand that there’s certain things that law and how law work. But how many times can he get arrested,” said Savage.

Savage says she wants to see more work done by leaders to protect the community better. She encourages other residents to always pay attention to their surroundings, be vigilant, talk to their neighbors, and, if you see something, say something.

Wells is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Divonte Stallworth has been charged with manslaughter.
Prattville man charged with attempted murder
People should always lock their car door and bring any valuables inside.
CrimeStoppers urging caution after multiple car burglaries in Montgomery
Webster was found guilty by a Montgomery County Jury for the 2016 killing of a 15 year old boy.
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
The chain’s signature logo went on the building last week.
Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs

Latest News

Montgomery woman recalls being attacked by a man who just got out of jail.
Montgomery woman recalls attack by man who just got out of jail
A major South Korean automotive supplier has selected Tuskegee for its first factory in the...
Auto supplier bringing US site, 170 jobs to Tuskegee
For more than a decade, New Threads Ministry in Troy has sewn clothes for kids all over the...
New Threads Ministry helps kids smile all over the world
“We don’t know if they’re trapped underneath or if maybe they were able to get out,” Montgomery...
Alabama family struggles to reach loved ones in Turkey’s massive earthquake