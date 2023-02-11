Advertise
Lost dog found after missing for 7 years: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime rescue’

A woman says her lost dog has been found after missing for seven years. (Source: WXIA, JESSIE SPRINGER, CAROLINA LOVING HOUND RESCUE, CNN)
By Cody Alcorn
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WXIA) - The disappearance of a pet can be heart-wrenching.

Such was the case for a New Mexico woman whose beloved dog vanished without a trace seven years ago.

But on Thursday, she got a big surprise from nearly 1,700 miles away.

Jessie Springer said her dog named Nugget was her sidekick until he went missing in late 2015.

“I was devastated,” Springer said. “He was microchipped. And I called the shelters and checked every couple of days but nothing.”

Springer’s Nugget seemed to have vanished until a woman in South Carolina noticed something on the road outside her home.

“I saw him [Nugget] start to get past my house and I threw my shoes on, grabbed my phone with my flashlight, and ran to get him out of the pouring rain,” Jennifer, the person who found Nugget, said.

Little did she know the dog’s story.

“He [Nugget] was in bad shape. So, we went to the emergency,” Jennifer said. “I hopped in the car. And they immediately checked for a microchip and got Jesse’s number.”

The team called Springer and said it was a call that she won’t forget.

“What does the dog look like? And they said, “He is a little yellow dog named Nugget,” Springer said.

The two met virtually and the team said the moment was very touching.

“Once-in-a-lifetime rescue. Honestly, this is everything we work for,” said Angela Gschwind, with Carolina Loving Hound Rescue.

Rescuers said Nugget surely has a story to tell and they work to help animals like him.

“It’s not just placing a dog into a home, but the home they belong. This is awesome,” Gschwind said.

The team said this is a great reminder to make sure your pet is microchipped with the owner’s latest contact information.

Copyright 2023 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

