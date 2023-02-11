Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial.

“It is our goal to make the court system more accessible for the citizens of Montgomery County through the use of technology,” said Montgomery County District Judge Tiffany B. McCord. “We have been quietly working for several months with the Chief Justice Tom Parker and the Administrative Office of Courts testing this program to get it ready for a seamless rollout statewide.”

Under the new program called online ticket resolution or “OTR”, someone who receives a traffic ticket can go online through a computer or smartphone to https://traffic2.alacourt.gov/default.aspx to see options that previously required a court appearance or a visit to the courthouse.

Montgomery County Circuit Clerk Gina Ishman spoke about the benefits of this new option, “You used to have to go to the courthouse if you wanted to attend driving school or if you wanted payment plan to pay your fine. Now, you can seek those options online. Let’s say you got a ticket for no insurance. You can now submit proof of insurance online right from your smartphone instead of having to go to the courthouse. It is a real time saver.” Another time saver is for those who want a trial. Instead of having to go to the courthouse to formally be arraigned and enter a not-guilty plea, that can now be done online. “That will save people probably a half a day from being off work,” Ishman added.

The service is available for people who receive a ticket in Montgomery County from a state trooper or a sheriff’s deputy. It does not apply to municipal tickets issued by city police officers. Troopers and deputies will be giving ticket recipients a yellow card with instructions on how to go online to resolve their ticket. OTR is not available for all traffic tickets because some (such as DUI) require a court appearance.

