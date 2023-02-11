Advertise
Pedestrian killed in Pike County crash.

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a 57-year-old Goshen woman in Pike County on Friday night.

According to ALEA, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday night Sherry L. Adams, 57, of Goshen, was critically injured when she was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 17-year-old juvenile.

The crash occurred in the right-only turn lane of U.S. 231 at the intersection of Pike County 3304, approximately four miles south of Troy.

Adams was transported to the Troy Regional Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

