Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Plane-bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital

At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed...
At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed at LAX.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations.

LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision.” Another person was treated at the scene.

There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Laqueta Savage says just after midnight Thursday she heard noises outside her home and decided...
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
Mary Lou Gedel, a well-known and active member of the local senior community, was murdered in...
Man who murdered 92-year-old Montgomery woman gets 2 life sentences
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
Fred Sippial died Sunday at the age of 76.
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

Latest News

The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
After 132 hours under rubble, 3 or 4-year-old girl Şengul Karabas is rescued ahead of her...
Girl rescued 132 hours after earthquake in Turkey
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Wagner owner says war in Ukraine could drag on for years
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Humanitarian crisis looms after Turkey earthquake