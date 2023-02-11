Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly before midnight this past Thursday, a Waffle House employee and a customer found themselves in an altercation that ended with gunfire.

According to Greenville Police, a customer at the Waffle House in Greenville began to complain about the service he received. In turn, a Waffle House employee, along with another individual, got into an argument with the upset customer.

The argument turned physical inside the Waffle House, and then one of the people involved in the altercation ran outside to their car and began firing a gun into the air.

Officers arrived a short time later and charged 21-year-old Xavier Shanklin with Discharging a Firearm within the city limits and Disorderly Conduct.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and additional charges are possible. At the time of the report, however, no individuals involved in the altercation wanted to pursue charges.

