Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House

Waffle House
Waffle House(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly before midnight this past Thursday, a Waffle House employee and a customer found themselves in an altercation that ended with gunfire.

According to Greenville Police, a customer at the Waffle House in Greenville began to complain about the service he received. In turn, a Waffle House employee, along with another individual, got into an argument with the upset customer.

The argument turned physical inside the Waffle House, and then one of the people involved in the altercation ran outside to their car and began firing a gun into the air.

Officers arrived a short time later and charged 21-year-old Xavier Shanklin with Discharging a Firearm within the city limits and Disorderly Conduct.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and additional charges are possible. At the time of the report, however, no individuals involved in the altercation wanted to pursue charges.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Divonte Stallworth has been charged with manslaughter.
Prattville man charged with attempted murder
People should always lock their car door and bring any valuables inside.
CrimeStoppers urging caution after multiple car burglaries in Montgomery
Webster was found guilty by a Montgomery County Jury for the 2016 killing of a 15 year old boy.
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
The chain’s signature logo went on the building last week.
Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs

Latest News

Laqueta Savage says just after midnight Thursday she heard noises outside her home and decided...
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
Montgomery woman recalls being attacked by a man who just got out of jail.
Montgomery woman recalls attack by man who just got out of jail
A major South Korean automotive supplier has selected Tuskegee for its first factory in the...
Auto supplier bringing US site, 170 jobs to Tuskegee
For more than a decade, New Threads Ministry in Troy has sewn clothes for kids all over the...
New Threads Ministry helps kids smile all over the world