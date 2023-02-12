Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police in South Carolina say

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when the 14-year-old and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found the 14-year-old on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began CPR. The boy died of his injuries.

After speaking with the homeowner and the victim’s cousin, officers learned that the victim accidentally discharged one round, striking himself in the chest.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laqueta Savage says just after midnight Thursday she heard noises outside her home and decided...
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
An Alabama congressman has filed legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of...
Alabama congressman calls for abolishing U.S. Dept. of Education
Waffle House
Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House
Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Pedestrian killed in Pike County crash.

Latest News

Tripp Caudle (L) pictured with sister Collins Caudle (R) during their first reunion since her...
WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery
On Saturday Camp Bow Wow hosted its 3rd annual 'Mutts be Love' adoption event.
Camp Bow Wow hosts 3rd annual 'Mutts be Love' adoption event
A heartwarming reunion was caught on camera by a Chilton County woman of her two children.
Local girl reunited with family after open heart surgery
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks about the unidentified object in Canadian...
Trudeau speaks about object shot down over Canada
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man