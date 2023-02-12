Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Benefit Cards Available for Seniors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmer’s markets and farm stands in Alabama.

The Benefit Card will replace the paper vouchers issued in the past. Seniors are encouraged to keep this card safe once it is received. Benefits will be loaded to this same card each year after submitting an application.

“The SFMNP card monetary increase from $30 to $50 will allow senior citizens to purchase more local products. I want to encourage those who are eligible to apply and begin shopping local!” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate. “ADAI looks forward to another year of supporting Alabama’s farmers and senior citizens through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.”

The SFMNP provides eligible seniors a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmer’s markets and farm stands in Alabama. Unfortunately, this program has limited funding, and food benefits are available on a first-come, first-served basis until available funds are committed. Therefore, seniors are encouraged to complete an application as soon as possible.

Eligibility

Must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application

Applicants’ gross household income must not exceed these limits:

$2,096 monthly … for a household of one

2,823 monthly … for a household of two

Applicants must apply online here. Unfortunately, applications cannot be taken over the phone or by mail. If you have the Benefits card from 2022, you will need your card number to renew that card and submit your application.

If you are eligible and your application submission is completed, a benefit card will be mailed to the address provided on the application for new recipients.

Benefits can be redeemed at State Sanctioned Farmers Markets, Farm Stands, and U-Pick Operations for the purchase of fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, honey, and cut herbs from May through Nov. 15, 2023. To view a list by county, click here. Benefits cannot be used at grocery stores or locations not listed on the redemption site.

For more information about the SFMNP, you can click here or call 334-240-7247 or 1-877-774-9519.

