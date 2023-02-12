Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock speaks at historic Alabama church

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A diverse crowd packed Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery on Sunday.

The church hosted a special Black History Month service with guest pastor and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

“This crowd!” Warnock said. “This is about what God had in mind. This wonderful mosaic and sea of God’s diverse and variegated humanity.”

People of all faiths were welcomed inside.

Warnock reflected on how the struggles of African Americans go along with Biblical teachings. He related it back to the Israelites escaping captivity in Egypt.

“Pharaoh is the comfort you have with the bad, you know,” Warnock said.

The Black History Month message was at the same pulpit and former church of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior – A key leader in the American Civil Rights Movement.

Warnock is no stranger to preaching in the churches of King. He comes from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, another church that King lead.

“Martin Luther King Junior didn’t liberate Black people,” he said. “Martin Luther King Junior delivered the South. He delivered America.”

Warnock relates to how far America has come. He was born in 1969, a year in which he said Georgia’s senators were “arch segregationists.”

“One said, ‘We love the Negro in his place, and his place is at the back door.’ Well, I now sit in his seat,” Warnock said.

It is a sign of progress that those who fought before him would be thankful to see.

Terri Sewell, Alabama’s only Black member of congress, also spoke at the service, along with Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

