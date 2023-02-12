Advertise
Opelika teens injured in weekend shootings

By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -On Saturday evening, the Opelika Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 300 Block of S. 3rd Street.

At the scene, authorities arrived around 6:10pm, then noticed a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. The juvenile victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC). Afterwards, the juvenile was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, for further treatment.

At East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC), an on-duty officer noticed that an 18-year-old male, had arrived to the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.

The condition of both victims are unknown at this time. Those who have any information about this incident, are encouraged to call 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

