Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police make 2 arrests in connection with mass shooting at Louisiana nightclub

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Friday, the arrests of two people in connection with a mass shooting at a nightclub in January.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Friday the arrests of two people in connection with a mass shooting at a nightclub in January.

Police said 12 people were injured by gunfire inside the Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue on Jan. 22.

According to police, Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19, have been arrested. Police said Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

According to arrest documents, police said they believe in total four men were responsible for the shooting at Dior Bar and Lounge. Two of them were the actual shooters and the other two were accomplices.

Arrest documents reveal surveillance video showed all four men entering the club. Two of the men leave then return to the patio and allegedly slip guns under the fenced area of the club. That’s when the two gunmen allegedly open fire towards the stage in what police are calling a “targeted attack,” according to officials.

Arrest documents say police were able to compare surveillance video to the Instagram profiles of the two men. Police also learned the guns used in this shooting were also allegedly used in a previous shooting in St. James Parish.

Police said the arrests came after Baton Rouge police detectives, as well as St. James Parish Sheriff’s Department detectives and deputies, executed multiple search warrants on Friday.

Two suspects are still at large, police said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laqueta Savage says just after midnight Thursday she heard noises outside her home and decided...
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
An Alabama congressman has filed legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of...
Alabama congressman calls for abolishing U.S. Dept. of Education
Waffle House
Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House
Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Pedestrian killed in Pike County crash.

Latest News

A teen falls 30 feet to her death while hiking the Moab Rim Trail in Utah.
Teen killed in fall off cliff while hiking
The SFMNP card monetary increase from $30 to $50 will allow senior citizens to purchase more...
Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Benefit Cards Available for Seniors
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
Police said a man caught on camera breaking into a home was wearing clothing with an Amazon logo.
Police: Man wearing shirt with Amazon logo caught on cam breaking into home
The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man