Saturday night shooting claims Montgomery womans life

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting claimed the life of a Montgomery woman on Saturday night.

According to police, on Saturday night at about 10:35 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue in reference to a subject shot.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found an adult female victim who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD is conducting a Homicide Investigation. There are no arrests, and there is no additional information available for release. The circumstances remain under investigation.

