Sen. Schumer says 2 downed objects believed to be balloons

The object was downed because it posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights. (CNN, POOL, ALEX DAVIS, GASTONIA POLICE DEPT, US FLEET FORCES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States believes the unidentified objects shot down by American fighter jets over Canada and Alaska were balloons, though smaller than the China balloon downed over the Atlantic Ocean last weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

Schumer, D-N.Y., told ABC’s “This Week” that he was briefed on Saturday night by President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, after the incident hours earlier over the Yukon. On Friday, an object roughly the size of a small car was downed over remote Alaska, according to the White House.

Asked whether those two recent objects were balloons, Schumer said, “They believe they were, yes, but much smaller than the first one.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks about the unidentified object in Canadian airspace shot down on Saturday. (Source: CTV NETWORK/CNN)

The government has said the first balloon was about the size of three school buses. It was shot down Feb. 4 off the South Carolina coast after it had traversed the United States. The Biden administration said it was used for surveillance. China claims it was on a meteorological research mission.

Schumer said teams were recovering debris from the objects and would work to determine where they came from. The ones downed on Friday and Saturday were smaller and flying at a lower altitudes of about 40,000 feet, within the airspace occupied by commercial flights, compared with about 60,000 feet for the first one.

“The bottom line is until a few months ago we didn’t know about these balloons,” Schumer said. “It is wild that we didn’t know. ... Now they are learning a lot more. And the military and the intelligence are focused like a laser on first gathering and accumulating the information, then coming up with a comprehensive analysis.

FILE - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y.,...
FILE - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., before President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. Schumer spoke about mysterious objects recently shot down over North America on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)(AP)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

