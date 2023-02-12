Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man on Saturday afternoon.

According to ALEA, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday Irving Wilbert, 74, of Hartselle, was fatally injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck.

Wilbert was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the service truck was transported to Vaughn Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 5 near the 39-mile marker in Dallas County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.