Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartwarming reunion was caught on camera by a Chilton County woman of her two children.

Kirsten Carmichael said her son Tripp Caudle, 3, welcomes daughter Collins Caudle,1, after being released from the hospital in January after having her third open-heart surgery.

“He was dying to see her,” Carmichael said, “They love each other.”

Collins has Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare condition where she has had four heart defects present at birth.

Approximately 40,000 babies in the United States are born with a congenital heart defect, also known as CHD.

The toddler has been in and out of the hospital since her diagnosis.

Carmichael said the journey has been tough for Collins, but she continues to keep fighting through it.

“She keeps us on our toes for sure,” Carmichael said, “She’s one of a kind.”

Carmichael and her partner Justin Caudle plan to start a fundraiser by selling t-shirts to raise awareness of CHD.

50% of proceeds will go to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laqueta Savage says just after midnight Thursday she heard noises outside her home and decided...
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
An Alabama congressman has filed legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of...
Alabama congressman calls for abolishing U.S. Dept. of Education
Waffle House
Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House
Alabama Power is preparing to issue a multi-million dollar refund to thousands of its customers...
Alabama Power to issue $62M in refunds to customers
Pedestrian killed in Pike County crash.

Latest News

Superbowl LVII
Alabama roots run deep in Super Bowl LVII
On Saturday Camp Bow Wow hosted its 3rd annual 'Mutts be Love' adoption event.
Camp Bow Wow hosts 3rd annual 'Mutts be Love' adoption event
A heartwarming reunion was caught on camera by a Chilton County woman of her two children.
Local girl reunited with family after open heart surgery
On Saturday evening, the Opelika Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 300...
Opelika teens injured in weekend shootings