Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Arrest made in Prattville robbery, double shooting

A suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple criminal counts following a Wednesday shooting incident in Prattville
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple criminal counts following a Wednesday shooting incident in Prattville, according to court documents.

Kentwan James Kent, 21, of Prattville, is accused of robbing two victims of marijuana before shooting both, the filings state.

The Prattville Police Department said officers responded to Prattville Baptist Hospital around 11:20 Wednesday night where two victims, a man and a woman, were being treated for gunshot wounds. During the investigation, officers determined the victims had been shot in the 300 block of Larry Street.

Prattville police and Autauga County sheriff’s deputies identified Kent as “one of the suspects.” He was arrested Friday in the county and transported to the Autauga County Jail where he’s being held on a $110,000 bail.

Kent is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The police department said it believes this was an “isolated incident” and that there are no other risks to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or PPD Criminal Investigative Division at 334-595-0250.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday
Saturday night shooting claims Montgomery woman’s life
The SFMNP card monetary increase from $30 to $50 will allow senior citizens to purchase more...
Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
2-vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man
Superbowl LVII
Alabama roots run deep in Super Bowl LVII

Latest News

Greta Lambert is retiring as deputy artistic director and education director for the Alabama...
ASF deputy artistic director, education director retiring
Alabama State University has been selected to host the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands.
ASU hosting 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands this weekend
Brady Talbert reports on the progress the county has seen 1 month after devastating tornado hit...
January 12th Tornadoes: Autauga County 1 month later
Greta Lambert has announced her retirement from ASF as Deputy Artistic Director and Education...
Lambert retiring as ASF Deputy Artistic Director and Education Director