Arrest made in Prattville robbery, double shooting

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple criminal counts following a Wednesday shooting incident in Prattville, according to court documents.

Kentwan James Kent, 21, of Prattville, is accused of robbing two victims of marijuana before shooting both, the filings state.

The Prattville Police Department said officers responded to Prattville Baptist Hospital around 11:20 Wednesday night where two victims, a man and a woman, were being treated for gunshot wounds. During the investigation, officers determined the victims had been shot in the 300 block of Larry Street.

Prattville police and Autauga County sheriff’s deputies identified Kent as “one of the suspects.” He was arrested Friday in the county and transported to the Autauga County Jail where he’s being held on a $110,000 bail.

Kent is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The police department said it believes this was an “isolated incident” and that there are no other risks to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or PPD Criminal Investigative Division at 334-595-0250.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.