Atlanta armed robbery suspect arrested in Chambers Co. after high-speed chase

News Leader 9 obtained more details on an east Alabama high speed chase that occurred on February 10 - involving a metro-Atlanta armed robbery suspect.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 obtained more details on an east Alabama high speed chase that occurred on February 10 - involving a metro-Atlanta armed robbery suspect.

Police told News Leader 9 that Deonta Taylor, of Stone Mountain, was wanted for a crime that happened in Decatur. Officials say a tracker was put on Taylor’s car, which was spotted at the Circle K on Highway 431 in Roanoke around 11:30 a.m. CST.

By the time officials arrived on scene, the suspect left and a high speed chase ensued until the car crashed on the intersection of County Road 267 and Highway 431 in Chambers County.

Chambers County deputies helped Roanoke police catch Taylor, who ran away from the crash.

Right now, Taylor is in Roanoke Police custody and are waiting for Decatur officials to arrive for extradition.

He is expected to face additional charges.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

