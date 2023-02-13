Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)
By Gabe Swartz and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCTV/Gray News) – Chiefs Kingdom welcomed two new members to the group early on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls in Chicago around 3:30 a.m., according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The post on Twitter said the lineman and his parents were able to FaceTime with Christina and her family live from the hotel lobby.

Allegretti has appeared as a reserve in every game this season for Kansas City.

The Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting claims Montgomery woman’s life
The SFMNP card monetary increase from $30 to $50 will allow senior citizens to purchase more...
Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
2-vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man
Superbowl LVII
Alabama roots run deep in Super Bowl LVII
Tripp Caudle (L) pictured with sister Collins Caudle (R) during their first reunion since her...
WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery

Latest News

FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win
Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan....
Police stop U-Haul after report of pedestrians struck in NYC
FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training...
Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors seek hot meals as rescues wane
FILE - People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory...
5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works