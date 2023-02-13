First Alert: Dry for now, but temperatures warm ahead our next storm threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here we go again! We are starting our workweek off on a chilly note, but in a few days we will be much milder and have rain and rumbles return to the forecast. The temperature roller caster continues... right now many of us are waking up to chilly 30s; with lower humidity and a clear sky, we had the perfect ingredients for radiational cooling (AKA the process we refer to when our atmosphere cools off quickly and effectively).

Dry conditions are expected both today and tomorrow. Highs each afternoon will climb into the 60s, but by Tuesday a few more towns might find their way into the lower 70s. That warming trend is ahead of our next storm system, that looks to bring a few thunderstorms Wednesday and the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday.

Coverage of rain Wednesday isn’t widespread, but it’s the beginning of our increased shower and storm threat. We will watch for scattered rain and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, but not everyone is guaranteed to see wet weather. This is all thanks to a warm front; that front will bring the chance for a few thunderstorms as it lifts across the region.

Afternoon highs will surge behind the front, into the upper 70s with increasing moisture values.

Thursday is a day we are watching closely. A cold front is forecast to move into the area from the west, interacts with temperatures in the 70s and a muggy air mass overhead. So that clash between the warm moist air and cold front will cause showers and storms to form, with some storms being on the strong to severe side Thursday into Thursday night. Some of the storms could pack a punch, with damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter sized hail and tornadoes all possible on Thursday through Thursday night. This threat is for all of central and south Alabama.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

There is still a lot of questions on how this storm system develops and the timing on when it will exactly arrive to our region. Keep check with the WSFA First Alert Weather team and we will continue to fine tune the forecast with the latest information throughout the week, leading up to the event Wednesday and especially Thursday.

Behind the front Thursday, the rain and storms will push out and we will start to dry out Friday and into the upcoming week ahead. Temperatures will trend cooler, back into the 50s and 60s Friday through Sunday and overnight lows on the cold side in the 30s.

Chilly start to our Monday, but warming up by Wednesday! (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.