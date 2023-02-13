Advertise
Man’s body found in Montgomery Monday

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead Monday morning.

According to police, units responded to the 1500 block of Eastern Boulevard around 7:10 a.m. regarding a report of an unresponsive person. Authorities said an adult male, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death have not been released.

