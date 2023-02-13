Montgomery, Prattville police searching for fugitive sex offender

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery and Prattville police are searching for a man they say is a fugitive sex offender.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Antonio Jackson, 33, is wanted for two counts of failing to register as a sex offender in Montgomery. Montgomery police say Jackson failed to register with the department during the month of November. He also failed to register with a complaint address.

In Prattville, Jackson is being sought for a sex offender workplace restriction violation. Additional details regarding this case have not been publicly released.

Jackson was convicted of rape second-degree in 2011. He is considered a child sex offender.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this Jackson, please call the police or CrimeStoppers using 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

