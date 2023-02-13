Pike Road teacher celebrating ‘lucky number 13′

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) – Tabitha Hall says she is truly a winner. She wakes up every day and comes to Pike Road Elementary School, where she is greeted by a room full of smiling second graders.

“Second grade is special to my heart because they are beginning to learn many new things and they can do a lot independently,” Hall said. “It’s just amazing what second graders can do if you give them a chance.”

Hall has been teaching for 13 years now. She calls this year “Lucky number 13″ and she loves spending almost every day in the classroom.

“I’ve loved every child that’s ever stepped in my classroom and I look forward to seeing them every day because not only do I teach them, but they teach me too,” Hall said. “We’re a team!”

Hall loves her team and this school. She’s been at Pike Road Elementary School for four years and says that Pike Road schools are extra special.

“A lot more student-led and the kids are able to come up with solutions to their problems and I’m able to give them a lot more freedom in that way,” Hall said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.