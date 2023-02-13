Suspect in custody following shooting at Cullman Funeral Home

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Cullman Police Department are on the scene of an alleged shooting at Cullman Funeral Home.

A spokesperson for the Cullman Police Department says two people were shot Monday morning near Cullman Funeral Home.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the suspect in the parking lot. A spokesperson for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple calls regarding the shooting and quickly responded to the scene.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police on the scene are investigating the shooting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.